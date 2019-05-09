Companies to lace up their boots in the name of charity

Local companies are being urged to don their football boots in the name of charity later this month.

Taste Original, a food manufacturing company based in Corby, have organised the first annual corporate Red Kite Cup as they bid to raise funds for the Red Kite Academy in Corby – special school specifically designated for children from early years through to sixth form with PMLD/SLD presentation, children with a complex or profound autistic presentation and those with a ‘higher functioning autism’.

Taste Original’s aim is to raise £25,000 so that the school can purchase a minibus and the football tournament is the first event in that bid.

It will be held at Corby Town’s Steel Park stadium on Sunday, May 26 from 10am and the cost of entry is £50 a team.

Anyone who would like to enter a team or make a donation should contact Craig McKirdy on 01536 46300 or by email to Craig.mckirdy@tasteorignial.co.uk