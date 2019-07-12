Clash at Barwell first up for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will kick-off the new BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central season with a trip to Barwell on Saturday, August 10.

The fixtures for the new campaign were revealed this morning and Diamonds’ opening-day trip is quickly followed by back-to-back home matches against Leiston and Nuneaton Borough.

Andy Peaks’ team will host newly-promoted Peterborough Sports on Boxing Day, with the reverse fixture being on Easter Monday, and will head to St Ives Town on New Year’s Day.

And their season will finish on home soil when the take on Kings Langley at Hayden Road.

Diamonds, meanwhile, kick-off their pre-season friendly schedule against Rushden & Higham tonight (Friday).

AFC RUSHDEN & DIAMONDS - BETVICTOR SOUTHERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION CENTRAL FIXTURES 2019-20

AUGUST

Sat 10: Barwell (a)

Tues 13: Leiston (h)

Sat 17: Nuneaton Borough (h)

Sat 24: Stratford Town (a)

Mon 26: St Ives Town (h)

Sat 31: Redditch United (a)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 7: Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Sat 14: Royston Town (h)

Mon 16: Hitchin Town (a)

Sat 21: Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat 28: Hednesford Town (a)

OCTOBER

Sat 5: Bromsgrove Sporting (h)

Sat 12: Coalville Town (h)

Tues 15: Tamworth (a)

Sat 19: Rushall Olympic (a)

Tues 22: Banbury United (h)

Sat 26: Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q

NOVEMBER

Sat 2: Biggleswade Town (a)

Sat 9: Needham Market (h)

Sat 16: Alvechurch (a)

Sat 23: Lowestoft Town (h)

Sat 30: Stourbridge (h)

DECEMBER

Sat 7: Kings Langley (a)

Sat 14: Hednesford Town (h)

Sat 21: Bromsgrove Sporting (a)

Thurs 26: Peterborough Sports (h)

JANUARY

Wed 1: St Ives Town (a)

Sat 4: Barwell (h)

Sat 11: Leiston (a)

Sat 18: Stratford Town (h)

Sat 25: Nuneaton Borough (a)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1: Redditch United (h)

Sat 8: Royston Town (a)

Sat 15: Tamworth (h)

Sat 22: Coalville Town (a)

Sat 29: Rushall Olympic (h)

MARCH

Sat 7: Banbury United (a)

Sat 14: Needham Market (a)

Sat 21: Biggleswade Town (h)

Sat 28: Lowestoft Town (a)

APRIL

Sat 4: Alvechurch (h)

Sat 11: Hitchin Town (h)

Mon 13: Peterborough Sports (a)

Sat 18: Stourbridge (a)

Sat 25: Kings Langley (h)