Champelovier is in as head coach at Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have appointed a new first-team head coach on the eve of the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central.

Neil Champelovier has been confirmed as the new head coach to work alongside manager Andy Peaks after it was revealed earlier in the summer that assistant-manager Paul Lamb would be stepping down from his role due to increased work commitments.

Champelovier played for the likes of Northampton Town, Brackley Town, Banbury United, Oxford City, Aylesbury United, Daventry Town and Woodford United during his career.

And the 36-year-old has also held down assistant-manager roles at Cogenhoe United and Daventry in the past.

Now he is set to be alongside Peaks for Diamonds’ new BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central campaign, which gets under way with a trip to Barwell tomorrow (Saturday).

Peaks said: “I have been speaking with Neil for the past few weeks, he has come and watched some of our pre season games and has some great ideas.

“I am sure he will be able to take on the great work that Lamby did on the training pitch and I look forward to working with him for the season ahead.”