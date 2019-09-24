Boston await as Poppies face up to a tricky replay

Kettering Town will try to set up an Emirates FA Cup clash with Boston United when they head to Sutton Coldfield Town of a second qualifying round replay tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies and Royals are set to battle it out again at Coles Lane this evening after they shared a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Whoever advances will then entertain Boston in the third qualifying round on Saturday, October 5.

The Poppies have already played the Pilgrims in the Vanarama National League North at Latimer Park this season and it was the visitors who took the points thanks to a 2-0 success.

But, first and foremost, Nicky Eaden’s team have to face up to a tricky replay on a 3G surface after they were held at home by the Step 4 team at the weekend.

And Eaden knows is players will need to “execute” their plans better if they are to earn a place in the next round.

“It will be tricky but it’s our fault for not putting it to bed on Saturday,” Eaden said.

“We have to go and deal with it. It’s another game and, with a plastic pitch, you know it’s not going to be as bobbly as our pitch.

“Hopefully that suits our attacking players a bit better but the approach will be the same. The lads will just have to execute it better than they did on Saturday.”

The Poppies will be checking up on the fitness of captain Joe Skarz after he was forced off with a leg injury in the second half of Saturday’s game while they will once again be without Michael McGrath who is cup-tied.