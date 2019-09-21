Bosses unimpressed as Steelmen are thumped in the FA Cup

Joint-managers Gary Mulligan and Ashley Robinson offered few excuses after Corby Town’s Emirates FA Cup run was ended with a 5-0 defeat at Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Buxton.

Despite the hosts having endured a tough start to the new season and the Steelmen going into the tie unbeaten in the BetVictor Southern League Division One, Corby were unable to pull off an upset as they were soundly beaten.

Two Liam Hardy goals put the hosts 2-0 up at the break and they ran away with it in the second half thanks to Jude Oyibo, Warren Clarke and Martin Pilkington.

And Corby joint-boss Mulligan, who was unable to feature due to a groin injury, said: “There were no excuses.

“Eight or nine players who were off and, no matter what level you play at, if eight or nine players don’t show up then you are going to get spanked and we did. We weren’t good enough.”

Robinson added: “We will sit down on Tuesday and Thursday and we will get the lads in. We have to regroup now and go forward.

“Buxton are not a bad side but when we don’t turn up, it’s very frustrating for us as managers.

“It was an off day but we need to work on a lot of things and we need to make sure we are in the right frame of mind moving forward.

“We keep saying we have had a great start and we need to keep that going in the league.”

Robinson, however, was able to find a positive with Revarnelle James and Codan Duncan impressing after they came on as second-half substitutes.

The two youngsters joined Corby on loan from Tamworth this week and Robinson added: “They are exciting players and we are excited to have them on board.

“I thought both of them did really well when they came on and I am looking forward to seeing a lot more of them.”

The Steelmen are now without a game until they make the short trip to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the first round of the Southern League Challenge Cup on Tuesday, October 1.