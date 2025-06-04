Boss Stone swoops to make six signings as Doughboys stengthen ahead of new season

Alfie Wren is one of three players to have joined Wellingborough Town from county rivals Corby (Picture; Jim Darrah)

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone has made a host of new signings ahead of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

And he has also tied down a string of players who helped the Doughboys to an impressive eighth-place finish in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table last season.

That was the club's first season back at Step 4 after their title success in the United Counties League.

And it looks like the club may has the ambition to push on again next season, with six new signings heading to the Dog & Duck - including veteran attacker Glenn Walker, who joins from Spalding United.

Walker, who was an FA Trophy winner during his 400-game stint at Brackley Town, has also claimed title wins in the Southern League Premier Central and Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Stone has also swooped to secure the services of three players who helped Corby Town to a runners-up finish in the Midlands Division last season, before falling to defeat in the play-off final.

Joining from the Steelmen are central defender Callum Milne and attacking midfielders Jordan O'Brien and Alfie Wren.

Stone has also persuaded Charlie Green to return to the Doughboys after his year-long stint at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, while full-back Joe Pursey joins from Midlands Division rivals Coventry Sphinx.

On top of the new arrivals, Stone has also tied down the signings of Jack O'Connor, Danny Draper, Lloyd Buckby, Will Jones, George Barnell, Tom Iaciofano and Sam Warburton.