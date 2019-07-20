Assistant-boss Lamb to leave Diamonds

Paul Lamb is to step down as assistant-manager of AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Lamb has been boss Andy Peaks’ right-hand man for the past five years and has played a key role in the club’s rise up the divisions.

However, it has now been confirmed that he will be stepping down due to upcoming work commitments.

Lamb said: “It’s been a fantastic experience to be involved with the club over the last five years and I am immensely proud at what we have achieved.

“We have a great bunch of lads and I am sure they will kick on this season.

“I will miss the dressing-room, but feel I need to commit 100 per cent to my new role and it’s only fair on the club to let everyone know at this time.”

Peaks, who is preparing for the new BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central campaign and whose team head to Oxford City for their latest pre-season friendly today (Saturday), said: “From day one Lamby has been a huge part of the club, his knowledge and coaching has been of the absolute highest level.

“I know we wouldn’t have achieved all we have without him and it is a real shame he can’t combine his new job with his commitments here.

“However, I quite understand and his career outside of football has to take priority.

“He will be around for the next few weeks and hopefully can come and do some coaching during the season too if we need him.”