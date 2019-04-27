All eyes on the play-offs for Steelmen, Poppies finish with a win and Diamonds seal a top-10 place

Corby Town are all set for the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-offs after rounding off the regular campaign with a 2-1 success at Kidlington.

First-half goals from top scorer Elliot Sandy - with his 31st of the season in all competitions - and Joel Carta put the Steelmen in control at half-time.

And they saw things out, despite the hosts pulling a goal back through Tom Castle on 59 minutes.

Corby can now look forward to the play-offs as they will take on Bedford Town in the semi-final at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

Kettering Town finished their title-winning Premier Division Central in impressive fashion as they thrashed Stratford Town 5-1 at Latimer Park.

The visitors fielded a much-changed line-up due to them already having one eye on their play-off semi-final on Wednesday night and the Poppies showed no mercy.

Goals from Rhys Hoenes and Brett Solkhon put the champions 2-0 up at the break.

Kian Williams gave Stratford a lifeline early in the second half but Craig Stanley headed home to make it 3-1 before Aaron O’Connor and Hoenes’ second of the game wrapped things up for Marcus Law’s team.

The Poppies have one more game to play this season as they host Premier Division South champions Weymouth in the South League Championship match at Latimer Park next weekend.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds finished their debut season in the Premier Division Central in ninth place after a 1-1 draw at Tamworth on the final day.

It has been an impressive first effort at Step 3 by Andy Peaks and his players and they fought back from a goal down to avoid a fourth defeat in a row.

Jordan Gough headed home from a corner to give the Lambs the lead but Nathan Hicks’ fine finish earned Diamonds a point and a top-10 finish.