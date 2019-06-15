All change for Poppies as Eaden replaces Law

It has been a weekend of change for Kettering Town as they are set to be led into the Vanarama National League North by a new manager.

A fascinating day started with the club revealing they had accepted the resignation of Marcus Law after four seasons at the helm at Latimer Park, the latest of which saw him deliver the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title and promotion to Step 2.

Connor Kennedy is welcomed to Kettering Town after making the switch from Corby Town by Luke Graham (left) and technical director Alan Doyle. Picture courtesy of Kettering Town FC

And Kettering wasted little time in announcing his successor with Nicky Eaden returning to the club as the new boss.

Eaden was a popular figure with the Poppies as he enjoyed a playing and coaching stint with them during Mark Cooper’s successful reign.

Eaden has previously managed at Nuneaton Borough and Hednesford Town and has now been given the opportunity to lead the Poppies into a new era.

Club owner Ritchie Jeune said: “Nicky has the qualities we are looking for in a manager.

“A player who has played at the level and who has had the success that Nicky had during his playing career, including winning the league we are currently in, he knows what it means to win and more importantly what is needed from the top down to win.

“Nicky has had a challenging start to his managerial career. I believe that Kettering Town is the right club for Nicky to excel.”

That news was then followed by a flurry of announcements with key players from last season’s title-winning squad committing their future to the Poppies while one new signing was also confirmed.

That new addition was Connor Kennedy with the midfielder switching from Corby Town to Kettering.

Midfielder Kennedy was one of the star performers in the Steelmen’s run to the play-off final in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central in the last campaign.

And despite his love for the Steelmen, he conceded the chance to test himself at a higher level was the telling factor.

“I am a Corby lad, I got my break at Corby at 17,” he said.

“I owe the club and its fans a lot. I had a good season just missing out in the end.

“The offer from Kettering came and, to be honest, I was torn but like all players I want to test myself at the highest level I can.”

With captain Michael Richens having already signed a new two-year contract, the Poppies also confirmed Marcus Kelly, Lindon Meikle, Ben Milnes, James Brighton and experienced frontman Aaron O’Connor have all agreed terms for the step up.

And two of the club’s up-and-coming youngsters have also been rewarded with new deals.

Jack O’Connor and Joe Massaro have both penned two-year deals with the Poppies having made their way through the youth ranks at Latimer Park.