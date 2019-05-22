All change at Doughboys as Stone replaces Petts

Jake Stone has been appointed the new manager of Wellingborough Town.

Stone stepped down as boss of the Doughboys’ United Counties League Premier Division rivals Cogenhoe United on Tuesday and was swiftly confirmed as the new manager at the Dog & Duck with Gary Petts and assistant-manager Joe Rich departing the club.

Ben Stone will be the new assistant-boss at Wellingborough and a statement from the club said: “Wellingborough Town FC are pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Stone as their new manager with Ben Stone as his assistant.

“Jake has been in charge of league rivals Cogenhoe United for the past year and a half.

“The club would like to place on record it’s thanks to Gary Petts for his work with the club and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Lee Duffy, meanwhile, will be in sole charge of Desborough Town next season.

Duffy had worked alongside fellow joint-manager Chris Bradshaw at the R Inn Stadium in the last campaign as they led Ar Tarn to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier Division.

However, the club have now confirmed Duffy will now be going it alone for the next season.

Whitworth have confirmed Simon Anderson as their permanent manager for the next campaign.

Anderson took charge of the Flourmen following the resignation of James Mallows during last season, which ended with the club being relegated to Division One.

Anderson will be assisted by former Wellingborough Town boss Stuart Goosey.