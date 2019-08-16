A Wise choice as Charlie signs for Steelmen

Corby Town have completed a new signing ahead of the big kick-off in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central this weekend.

The Steelmen have snapped up giant central defender Charlie Wise from Banbury United.

Standing at 6ft 6ins tall, Wise was a fans’ favourite at Banbury after making over 100 appearances for the club.

He won promotion to the Southern League Premier Division with the Puritans in his first season and was named the young player-of-the-year two campaigns ago.

But the defender, who has also played for the likes of Brackley Town, Kidlington and Wantage Town, has now opted to join the Steelmen.

Wise is set to go straight into the Corby squad for their season-opener at Aylesbury United tomorrow (Saturday).