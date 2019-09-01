A 'pleasing' outcome as Steelmen stay unbeaten

Ashley Robinson described Corby Town’s 2-0 victory over AFC Dunstable at Steel Park as “very pleasing”.

The Steelmen had to withstand early pressure from a visiting team who arrived with a 100 per cent record but Steve Diggin’s penalty put the hosts in front before Dunstable’s Nick Elliot was sent-off for a second bookable offence shortly before half-time.

Diggin scored from the spot again four minutes into the second period and once Newman Carney had been red-carded for a crude challenge on John Dean, there was no way back for Dunstable who had their perfect start ended.

The victory means the Steelmen remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

And joint-manager Robinson, who was back on the sidelines after returning from his honeymoon, said: “They are a big strong side and to be fair they hadn’t won three games out of three for no reason.

“They get the ball in the box early, they are really dangerous from set-pieces and I thought we dealt with but in the first 10 to 15 minutes they were really on top of us and we got a bit of a break with the penalty.

“But once we got the ball down and started playing, we looked the better team.

“I think the lads grew in confidence. Once that penalty went in, they started to play especially out from the back and we looked dangerous in the wide areas.

“There are still things to work on moving forward but it’s pleasing, very pleasing.”

Corby, who sit in fifth place in the early BetVictor Southern League Division One Central table, will now prepare for Tuesday night’s clash at Bedworth United and Robinson believes there is lots to look forward to.

“I have been away for three weeks but I have come back and I can see the lads are a lot sharper and moving the ball better,” he added.

“They are growing in confidence, which is pleasing.

“We are really happy with the start and we have got things to look forward to.

“We are massively concentrating on the league this season and we are looking to move forward.”