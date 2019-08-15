A new era for Corby as a fresh campaign dawns

A new season brings a new era for Corby Town.

The Steelmen get their BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign under way with a trip to Aylesbury United on Saturday.

And the start of the new season comes at the end of a busy summer at Steel Park.

Having missed out on promotion after a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting in the play-off final back in May, the Steelmen were then dealt a blow when Steve Kinniburgh resigned as manager.

But they moved quickly with assistant-manager Ashley Robinson and captain Gary Mulligan taking over as joint-bosses with Elliot Sandy taking the assistant role.

It has been a big change for Mulligan, who will take charge of the team as well as having a role to play on the pitch this weekend with Robinson away after he got married last weekend.

“It’s been different, as you would expect,” Mulligan said after his first few weeks in a management role.

“The first couple of weeks were tough because we really wanted to make progress

on bringing players into the club.

“But we managed to do that and we feel we are ready.

“It’s going to be tricky in the first few games with Ash away but we have good people here from within the academy who are ready to help us out.”

Corby have also been busy in the transfer market this summer.

Both Connor Kennedy and Joel Carta left the club to sign for Kettering Town while the likes of Joe Burgess and Jake Duffy, amongst others, have arrived at Steel Park.

And they made another addition this week with former Kettering and AFC Rushden & Diamonds defender Callum Westwood signing up after a successful trial period.

“We feel we have put a good squad together,” Mulligan added.

“It was obviously a blow to lose Joel and Connor but I think we have brought in some good replacements.

“And it was good to get Callum done this week. I played alongside him when he was only 17 or 18 at Kettering but he has that bit of bite about him.

“He is the sort of player who will run through a brick wall for you and that’s what we want.”

The Steelmen rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win at Spalding United last weekend with Scott Sandy – brother of Elliot – scoring both goals.