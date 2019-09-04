A 'fantastic night' as Corby hit top spot

Ashley Robinson hailed a “fantastic night” as Corby Town hit top spot in the early BetVictor Southern League Division One Central standings.

Having seen off AFC Dunstable 2-0 at Steel Park at the weekend, the Steelmen made it four wins in a row in all competitions last night (Tuesday) as they claimed a 3-2 success at Bedworth United.

Corby looked to be cruising to victory after goals from Jordon Crawford, John Dean and Jake Duffy had put them 3-0 up. But they were made to sweat in the latter stages after the hosts pulled two goals back.

However, they saw it through to move to the top of the early table.

And joint-manager Robinson said: “It was a fantastic night for us.

“To be honest, for the first 80 minutes we absolutely dominated and we looked the better team all over the pitch.

“And in the final 10 minutes we have let two sloppy goals in and that’s something we need to eradicate.

“It’s not an easy place to go to with their 3G pitch. Not many teams will go there and pick up points so for us to go there on a Tuesday night and get our first away win of the season is very pleasing.

“And, of course, it’s nice to be on top of the league.

“I think everyone knows that’s where we want to be at the end of the season rather than now but myself, Mullers (joint-boss Gary Mulligan) and Elliot (assistant-manager Sandy) are very happy with the start we have had.

“The players are hungry and everyone wants to do well. It’s been a good start and we have to make sure it continues.”

The Steelmen will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they head to Colney Heath in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.