Foden's Saints future still remains uncertain

Ben Foden admits it is 'daunting but exciting' as he considers the possibility of leaving Saints at the end of the current campaign.

Foden's future remains uncertain as his contract ends as the conclusion of this season.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure at Northampton for almost a decade, having joined Saints from Sale Sharks in 2008.

He has made a massive 240 appearances for the black, green and gold, racking up 280 points in the process.

But with new boss Chris Boyd joining Saints in August, it is unclear whether he will earn a fresh deal at the club.

And Foden said: "We’ll have to wait and see, it’s daunting but exciting at the same time.

"I’ve always said I want to stay at Northampton and finish there but other things come into play.

“It’s a difficult decision for me, and I’m still even not sure now what I’m going to do.

"It’s something I need to sit down and think about and talk to my family about, it’s not just me that I need to take into consideration it’s also my wife and kids.”

And he added: “As a 32-year-old rugby player whose heydays are probably behind him you start realising that your professional games are numbered.

“My time in a Northampton shirt is running out so I just enjoy it and rise to the occasion, play with a smile on my face and try and inspire the other lads around me to do the same.”

Foden had hoped this season could provide a fitting farewell if he was to exit Saints at the end of it.

But it has not been an easy time, with director of rugby Jim Mallinder departing in December following a difficult run of results.

“It was hard at the start of the season,” said Foden.

“We were losing games that we should have won, conceding tries, our fundamentals were missing completely.

“It’s disappointing for me as a player, for all the management and for everyone involved at Northampton because we see ourselves as a team that should be competing at the highest levels.”

Saints have bounced back at the start of 2018, winning four of their five matches in all competitions.

But several players are still unsure of whether they will be sticking around for life under the stewardship of Boyd.

“I think it’s exciting for the guys at the club, but there’s still guys playing for contracts," Foden said.

"The coaches there are now thinking 'are these players part of Chris Boyd’s future plans going forward?' - it’s all very up in the air still.

“As a team that are at that next stage, they need to develop and push on so it means a few old faces are going to disappear out.

“They’re re-structuring so it all depends on where I fit into that plan, if at all, with Chris coming in.

“It’s professional sport, it’s nothing personal it’s just the way it is – out with the old and in with the new.”

However, Foden wants to continue playing as long as possible.

“You have to be sensible and look at it and say what can I do with my career now, is it to go and help another side which need that experience that maybe I can offer?" Foden said.

“I still see feel able in my body that I can go at the highest level and play to the best of my ability and add something to a team that wants me.”