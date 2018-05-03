Foden looking forward to his next chapter as Saints exit is confirmed

Saints have confirmed that Ben Foden will be leaving the club this summer.

Foden will lead the team out against Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday as he signs off after 10 years as a Northampton player.

The 32-year-old will be making his 250th appearance for Saints and he will soon be looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

“I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to represent Northampton Saints almost 250 times,” Foden said.

“I’ve enjoyed some incredible highs at this club over the last 10 years, winning trophies both in this country and across Europe.

"I want to thank all of the team-mates and coaches that I have worked with in that time, as well as wishing everyone that is staying here all the best for the future.

“I’m also so grateful to the club’s supporters, who have been behind me right from the beginning and made me feel loved every time I ran out at Franklin’s Gardens, and I leave with memories of them that I will cherish forever.

“I still feel fit and hungry for competitive rugby, and while now is the time to move on, I am really excited for what the next chapter holds in store for me.”

Foden has enjoyed a huge amount of success since switching to Saints from Sale Sharks in 2008.

He helped the black, green and gold win the Challenge Cup a year later and was an instrumental figure in the run to the 2011 Heineken Cup final, which Saints lost in agonising fashion to

Leinster in Cardiff.

But Foden did taste glory during the 2013/14 season, scoring in the Premiership final win against Saracens as well as earning another Challenge Cup winners medal.

He has won 34 England caps during his career and has certainly made his mark for both club and country.

“Fodes has been a remarkable player for both Northampton Saints and England,” said interim head coach Alan Dickens.

“We’ll miss having him around Franklin’s Gardens, both in terms of what he offers on the pitch as a player and a leader, but also as a character in the dressing room.”

Forwards coach Dorian West added: “Fodes has given the supporters here at Saints many happy memories and I’m sure they will repay him with a huge ovation on Saturday.

"He has the respect of everyone here and we wish him all the best for his next step.”