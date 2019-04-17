England ace Wilson issues warning ahead of Saints' trip to Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons and England ace Mark Wilson has warned Saints that his side are confident they can 'get back on the horse' at Kingston Park next Friday night.

Saints will travel north for a crucial game at both ends of the Gallagher Premiership table.

Chris Boyd's men are currently sixth, just four points off fourth-placed Harlequins, who occupy the final play-off place.

But bottom side Newcastle are also in desperate need of points as they are now seven points adrift of safety.

And talented flanker Wilson, who started in the 27-22 defeat at home to Leicester Tigers last Friday, said: "The important thing is that we’re in a scrap now, and we’ve got to get up and carry on fighting.

“We’re still in the fight – make no mistake about that.

“We can still have a big effect on what happens, it’s vital we remember that and the thing we have control over is how we play in our last three games.

“Obviously now there’s an element of seeing what happens in other matches, but we’re doing everything possible to take care of our own end to make sure we push it right down to the wire.

“We’re sticking in, and we won’t give up.

“The moment you start moping around and feeling sorry for yourself is when you get into trouble, but the boys are refreshed now and getting back into our match prep for Northampton.”

And Wilson believes home advantage can be a big factor against Saints.

“Any team in the Premiership can talk about how good it is to play at home, but I think up here at Kingston Park it’s really something else – especially on a Friday night,” he said.

“I thought the support for the Leicester game was incredible, and even after the game following a really disappointing narrow loss our supporters were great with the players.

"They didn’t get on our backs, they showed they’re sticking with the boys and it really does mean so much to us to know we have them on our side.

“I know this year has been a bit of a blip and I can understand why our fans will be disappointed, but I’m confident we will get back on the horse against Northampton and keep it going.”