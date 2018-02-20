Ealing prop to join Saints this summer

Saints have announced the signing of Ealing Trailfinders prop Will Davis.

The 27-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens from the Greene King IPA Championship club this summer.

Davis will bolster Saints' ranks at loosehead, bringing plenty of Ealing experience with him, having played more than 70 times for his current club.

He was part of the Trailfinders side that won promotion after topping the National One table back in 2014/15.

And he has since gone from strength to strength as the Trailfinders transformed into Championship title contenders, currently sitting second behind big-spending Bristol.

Saints currently have Alex Waller, Francois van Wyk and Campese Ma'afu competing for their No.1 shirt.

But Ma'afu is believed to be out of contract this summer.

And Davis could prove to be a replacement for the Fijian if he does not sign a new deal.

“It’s an honour for me to be joining a club with so much history at the very highest level like Northampton Saints,” Davis said.

“I’m fully focused on ending my season strongly with Ealing, but at the same time I’m really excited to join up with my new team-mates in the summer and to test myself at the pinnacle of English rugby.

“This is a club that has aspirations to become one of the very best in Europe, and with the likes of Chris Boyd as director of rugby and internationals like Dan Biggar joining the squad, I am relishing the prospect of being part of it.

“I can’t wait to contribute towards that effort and push for silverware in a Saints jersey.”