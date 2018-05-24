Dowson delighted to be part of Boyd's Saints setup

Phil Dowson says he 'jumped at the chance' to be part of Chris Boyd's coaching team at Saints.

Dowson will be forwards coach in the new setup that is packed full of youthful English coaches.

The 36-year-old retired from playing last summer and became transition coach at Saints.

He was switched to the position of defence mentor during a difficult campaign, with Mark Hopley moving back to the Academy as head coach.

Dowson made 187 appearances for Saints during his playing career and is a firm favourite at Franklin's Gardens.

And he will now be able to continue his association with the club as he takes up an important role in Boyd's new-look management team.

“I feel as though I am learning all the time in this new stage of my career and I jumped at the chance to be a part of this coaching group under Chris Boyd," Dowson said.

"I can’t wait to get stuck in again in pre-season in June.”