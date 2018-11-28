Dingwall signs first senior contract at Saints

Highly-rated centre Fraser Dingwall has signed his first senior contract at Saints, keeping him at the club until at least 2021.

The 19-year-old initially signed for the club’s Senior Academy at the start of the 2017/18 season, having been on the books with Saints since 2012.



He starred for England Under-20s in both the Six Nations and World Championships earlier this year and has gone on to earn a first-team place at Franklin's Gardens.



Dingwall will now continue to represent the club for at least two more seasons, and he insists the choice to sign on again was not one he had to think too much about.



“This was definitely an easy decision for me to make,” Dingwall said.



“I’ve grown up at the club, having been here since I was 13, and it’s really good to know I’m here for at least another two years.



“Without doubt Northampton is the best place for me to grow as a player.



"I’m still young, but I’m learning so much from the coaches and trying to develop my game with the great players around me.



“I’m thrilled to have a good run of first-team games under my belt now and I’m really enjoying my time on the pitch at the moment.”



Dingwall rose through the ranks at Saints while also representing Bedford School.



He was soon recognised at international level with both Scotland and England age group appearances.



Several strong showings for Saints’ under-18s in 2017 earned him a call-up to the Wanderers side in the Premiership Rugby A League, and he helped them to back-to-back titles in the competition.



But this season Dingwall has really exploded on the Gallagher Premiership stage, making his full debut against Leicester Tigers at Twickenham before impressing in the Premiership Rugby Cup, and then scoring a scintillating try in the league against Wasps at the Gardens.



Saints’ director of rugby Chris Boyd said: “Fraser is a really talented footballer who has grasped his opportunities to play for Northampton with both hands so far this season.



“He’s part of a fantastic crop of exciting young players coming through our Academy, and has progressed an enormous amount in the short time I’ve been with Saints.



“Fraser is a popular member of the squad and, at 19 years old, his best is of course still to come – we’re really excited for him to reach his full potential here at Franklin’s Gardens.”