Dingwall's half-time speech helped to inspire Saints in win against Exeter

Chris Boyd has revealed the huge half-time contribution of young centre Fraser Dingwall during Friday's stunning 31-28 success against Exeter Chiefs.

Dingwall was introduced from the bench after just six minutes as try scorer Piers Francis suffered a dislocated shoulder.

And the 19-year-old went on to produce a stellar showing, which included a fine first-half score that put Saints 21-14 up.

Dingwall then went on to deliver a strong speech in the Saints changing room at the break.

And boss Boyd said: "Fraser has been one of a number of young guys we've given an opportunity to and who's taken it with both hands.

"Probably the most compelling thing about Fraser was how he spoke in the changing room at half-time.

"He speaks really well, he knows exactly what he's talking about.

"He's very measured, very calm, very accurate in what he does.

"He doesn't bring some things but other things he brings are really good for us.

"He's a genuinely good footballer, he's a good young guy and he's going to be a really good leader for the Saints going forward."