Dickens hails attitude of Saints youngster Harry

Interim head coach Alan Dickens has hailed the attitude of Harry Mallinder following the youngster's latest impressive showing at fly-half for Saints.

Mallinder has a fine record as Northampton's No.10, winning nine of the 12 competitive games he's played when starting in the position.

The 21-year-old ran the show against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday evening, kicking nine points as Saints claimed a superb 34-21 Champions Cup victory at Franklin's Gardens.

And Dickens has nothing but praise for Mallinder, especially because the back has refused to let the departure of dad Jim affect his performances in recent weeks.

"I've got nothing but admiration for Harry Mallinder," Dickens said.

"He's had it tough with Jim going, but he's got a fantastic attitude and he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"He's a Northampton man and he wants the team and the club to do well.

"I think he's fantastic."

Another player who impressed against Clermont was Courtney Lawes, who battled through illness to turn in another big display.

"Courtney hadn't trained all week because he had a bug," Dickens revealed.

"He was pretty low in the changing room after the game because of his illness, but the performance he put in was world class."