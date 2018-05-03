Departing Foden is 'one of a kind', says Saints centre Burrell

Luther Burrell has described Ben Foden as an 'unbelievable character' and 'one of a kind' after the Saints back's summer departure was confirmed.

Foden will exit Franklin's Gardens at the end of the season having spent 10 years at Northampton, six of which have been with Burrell.

The pair have achieved some great things at Saints, including securing silverware in the Premiership and Challenge Cup during the sensational 2013/14 season.

And Burrell has certainly built a strong rapport with Foden.

"I could go on for ages about that guy," Burrell said. "He's an unbelievable character.

"Me and my partner have got close to him and his family and how do I describe him? He's one of a kind.

"I don't think I will ever meet a bloke like him again and I will be sad to see him go, but it happens.

"We had a little video montage of him doing all his things like singing, dancing on YouTube on Wednesday morning so that was a good laugh.

"We also watched his highlights, and some of the stuff he's done for the club over the years has been fantastic.

"Hopefully we'll put on a show for him and send him off properly."