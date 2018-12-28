Dan's Big focus is on Saints as Exeter come to town

The Six Nations and World Cup may be on Dan Biggar's 2019 to-do list, but the Saints fly-half is very much keen to focus on the here and now.

He has enjoyed his time at Saints so much that he already feels a burning desire to deliver everything he possibly can for the club.

It is not just because he is a naturally fierce competitor, but because his switch from Ospreys to Northampton has given him a new lease of life.

"The main aim in terms of the big picture is that I'm desperate to be in the 31 to go to Japan, but the biggest thing for me at the moment is being here at Northampton," Biggar said.

"You look at the Premiership at the minute and the top two (Saracens and Exeter) are gone, but there could be a couple of spots up for grabs in the top four.

"It is so competitive and we're a little bit below that at the minute but if we put a run together, we could make it happen.

"This place has done a huge amount for me in six months so I feel like it deserves a lot of my attention.

"It's my day job, it's what we get paid for and when I'm in this environment, I don't like looking outside and looking at Wales and the World Cup."

Biggar certainly did everything he could to steer his side to victory last Friday, producing a fly-half masterclass as he kicked six penalties and a conversion in a superb 32-6 victory against Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

And now he is setting his sights on Exeter as Saints face another huge hurdle in an unrelenting Gallagher Premiership.

"It's a slog week in, week out and that's something I really enjoy," said Biggar, who has already won 65 caps for Wales at the age of 29.

"A big reason I signed is to play in front of 12,000 to 15,000 people every week and it makes such a difference to you as a player.

"Especially coming from playing international rugby, you want to sample those big occasions and you do that on Saturdays and Sundays here.

"You're not going to be given anything in this league - that's for sure."