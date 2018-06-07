Weldon start as they finished thanks to a big team effort

If you want to talk about form teams in the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League then look no further than Weldon.

They completed the rare feat of going through a whole season unbeaten last year as they romped to the Division Four title. And there are no signs of them letting up at a higher level this time around.

Harpreet Saini’s team have won four of their six games so far in Division Three with the two other matches being no results.

It means Weldon’s winning streak in completed NCL matches now stands at 24 and stretches back over a year.

And the skipper insists it has been a true team effort.

“Everyone wanted to start this season how we finished the last one,” Saini said.

“We won our last game, we won the league and we were unbeaten.

“I think that made sure everyone was hyped up for this summer and we have just carried on from last year with the same mentality.

“It’s a real team effort and it always has been.

“If someone fails, someone else steps up. We have virtually the same team that gained promotion and everyone plays a part.”

Weldon’s latest victory came last weekend as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Geddington 2nd.

Joshua McLellan cracked 117 in their total of 264-7 before Saini (4-39) was the pick of the bowlers as Geddington were dismissed for 197 in the reply.

The win leaves Weldon in a familiar position at the top of the table and already with a healthy 20-point advantage of third-placed Geddington in the battle for the two automatic promotion places.

It is, however, early days and Saini insists no-one is looking any further than this weekend’s home match with Brixworth 2nd.

“We aren’t thinking too far ahead,” the Weldon skipper added.

“Once you do that, it can cause problems. It’s important not to overthink things.

“It was nice to get the win over Geddington last weekend because it’s a local derby.

“But we play Brixworth this weekend and that’s all we will think about. We just like to take it game by game."

Defending champions Old Northamptonians stayed on top of the Premier Division after a decisive 10-wicket success at Rushton.

Tom Heathfield (4-15) and Richard Kaufman (4-15) helped bowl Rushton out for just 94 to set up a simple run chase.

Peterborough, having had 10 of a 20-point deduction reinstated following an appeal, sit in second spot after their nine-wicket victory over bottom side Brixworth.

And Finedon Dolben maintained their lofty position by beating Horton House by 95 runs.

Matthew Swann (66) top-scored for Dolben in their 255-9 before Michael Evans (5-29) helped bowl Horton out for 160.

Wollaston secured a second one-wicket win in a row as Robert Bassin (4-44) and Nathan Healey (4-58) helping to dismiss Oundle for 159 and the hosts just edged home on 162-9 in the reply.

But it was a bad day for Geddington (96) as they went down by 207 runs at Northampton Saints (303-6).

Owen Lumley was at it again for Barton Seagrave in Division Eight last weekend.

In his previous appearance for them, the bowler took 9-30 as they beat Oundle 2nd and his second game of the season saw him produce another incredible display.

Lumley returned figures of 10-8-3-5 as Barton, defending a small total of 116, bowled Raunds 2nd out for just 54, to pick up their second win of the season.