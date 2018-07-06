Steelbacks sign Scotland skipper Coetzer for Vitality Blast

Northants Steelbacks have re-signed former skipper Kyle Coetzer to bolster their batting options for the Vitality Blast campaign.

The Scotland captain has put pen to paper on a short-term deal at the County Ground, and goes straight into the squad for Friday night’s home clash with reigning champions Notts Outlaws.

The 34-year-old has been snapped up by David Ripley following injuries to key batters Adam Rossington, Rob Newton and Rob Keogh, and adds depth and experience.

He is also full of confidence, having hit a half-century as he led Scotland to that memorable ODI win over England in Edinburgh last month.

“Kyle is a good T20 player,” said Ripley. “And with us missing a few experienced players like Adam Rossington, Rob Newton and Rob Keogh through injury, having someone like Kyle in the squad will be good for us.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Kyle back to the County Ground for the next few weeks.”

Coetzer spent five seasons as a Northants player betweem 2011 and 2015, and captained the team in 2014 in the absence of the injured Alex Wakely.

He was part of the Steelbacks squad that won the Twenty20 in 2013, finishing the team’s second highest run-scorer in the competition with 337 runs at 30.63.

In all, Coetzer has scored 2,324 runs in his 100 innings in T20 cricket.

Coetzer has been included in the squad for Friday night’s Vitality Blast home match against Notts Outlaws.

The Steelbacks go into that game aiming to bounce back from Wednesday’s night’s opening day defeat at the hand of Leicestershire Foxes.