Owen's nine-wicket haul helps get a job done quickly for Barton

The heavy downpours last Saturday afternoon ensured the vast majority of matches in the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire Cricket League didn’t end with a definitive result.

But one of the few that did also produced what could prove to be the outstanding individual bowling display of the whole summer.

The numbers tell the story for Barton Seagraves Owen Lumley after he took nine wickets in their win over Oundle 3rd last weekend

Up against 10-man Oundle 3rd, Barton Seagrave captain Ashley Hayes won the toss and put the visitors into bat and, from there, it became the Owen Lumley show.

The opening bowler returned magnificent figures of 11.1-4-30-9 and was only denied a shot at all 10 due to Oundle being a man light.

The visitors were skittled for 77 with Sam Gerry (22) being one of only two batsmen to pass 20 before Liam Piddington’s unbeaten 59 ensured the hosts completed a nine-wicket success in a game that didn’t even last 40 overs.

The timing couldn’t have been better with the downpours that arrived during the afternoon.

And captain Hayes joked: “I don’t normally win the toss but it turned out to be a good day to win one!

“We knew they only had 10 players and probably weren’t at their strongest and we knew the weather could play a part so to win the toss, put them in, bowl them out quickly and then chase the runs down before the rain came was pleasing.

“Owen has come over to us from Kettering but he had been playing for the club on Sundays and a lot of people had been telling me that he bowls a good line and length.

“To be honest, I was standing at slip and his first two deliveries were full tosses!

“But after that, he really did get that line and length and the batsman just couldn’t get him away.

“When someone is bowling that tightly, it creates pressure but it was coming from both ends because our other opening bowler Declan Oliver did the same thing and they created a good partnership.

“But it was a great day for Owen and we were all really pleased for him.”

Barton have been a mainstay in Division Eight of the NCL over the years, never being bad enough to drop down while also not quite having enough to go up.

But Hayes is hoping their first win of the season will be a springboard for a promotion push this time round.

“We lost at Hardingstone in our first game and they are a decent side who have come up the divisions,” the captain added.

“We were quite short that day due to it being the bank holiday and we still have a few lads who will be coming back from university.

“But we would like to push for promotion and if we can keep the same team and avoid injuries for the most part then I don’t see why we can’t have a go at it."