Notts boss Newell believes Duckett can ‘reignite international ambitions’ with Trent Bridge move

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell has spoken of his delight at the signing of Northants batsman Ben Duckett, and says the move can ‘reignite’ the player’s ‘international ambitions’.

Duckett has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Trent Bridge, and makes the short move up the M1 with immediate effect as he has joined the Specsavers County Championship Division One outfit on loan for the rest of this season.

The 23-year-old missed Northants’ emphatic two-day win at Durham after breaking a finger in last week’s defeat to Middlesex, but he tweeted earlier this week that he hoped to be fit within a week.

Well, if he is, it will be Notts who get the benefit, and Newell said: “We’re really excited to have signed an all-format player such as Ben who still has a great deal of potential.

“We believe Ben can be a key asset for the club moving forward, and we hope we can work with him to reignite his international ambitions by seeing the best of him in a Notts shirt

“He’s a great talent and we can’t wait for him to get started with us.”

Duckett played four Tests and three one-day internationals for England in 2016, taking on Bangladesh and India, but his international career has stalled since and last winter he was disciplined on the England Lions tour of Australia after late night incident in a bar.

He has also endured a poor season with the bat by his standard for Northants, averaging just 19 in the Royal London One Day Cup and 25 in the County Championship Division Two, but he did score more than 400 runs at almost 30 in the Vitality Blast, including an eye-catching 88 against Notts Outlaws.

In all, Duckett has scored 2,049 career runs in 50-over cricket at an average of 40.98 and 4,510 career first-class runs at an average of 39.21.

He has scored 14 first-class centuries and 20 half-centuries.