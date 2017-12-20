Northants star Duckett left out of England Lions squad

Ben Duckett has been omitted from the England Lions squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies because of his behaviour in Australia.

The Northants batsman received a final written warning over his conduct and was fined after pouring a drink over Test star James Anderson in a Perth bar while England’s senior and Lions players socialised together earlier this month.

The 23-year-old will now miss the four-day and limited-overs series against West Indies A in February and March, with another of England’s recently discarded openers, Keaton Jennings, captaining the squad.

An ECB spokesman said: “Ben Duckett has not been selected as a result of the off-field incident which led to his suspension and fine in Australia.”

Lions squads

Both squads: Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Jamie Porter (Essex), Paul Coughlin (Nottinghamshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Alex Davies (Lancashire).

Four-day squad: Haseeb Hameed (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire).

One-day squad: Sam Northeast (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex), George Garton (Sussex), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire).