Northants announce departure of all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt

Northants have announced that South African all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt has left the club.

The 35-year-old has been a key figure at the County Ground since signing for the club in 2015, but it has been confirmed he will not be returning next summer.

Kleinveldt’s current contract expires today, and he will return to South Africa, bringing to an end a successful four-year stint at Wantage Road.

The all-rounder, who represented South Africa in all three formats of the sport, was a key performer with both bat and ball, playing in two T20 Finals for the club, including the winning team of 2016.

“I can honestly say it’s been a great few years for me here,” said Kleinveldt.

“I’m leaving with some amazing memories and wish the lads all the best for the future.”

County head coach David Ripley paid tribute to the player, and said: “Rory has been a strong character in the dressing room and has never taken a backward step.

“He’s a fine competitor with bat or ball and I’ve really enjoyed having him around.

“He’s been great for me personally, great for the dressing room and he’s been a good player for us.”

The highlight of Kleinveldt’s stay at the club was the successful 2016 Natwest T20 Blast Finals Day, and Ripley added: “You can’t look beyond finals day in 2016 and the ball that got Alex Hales out (in the semi-final).

“I’ve seen him get 40 off eight balls to win a game at Worcester, and a nine-for at the County Ground against Notts in a big top-of-the-table County Championship clash. I wish him well.”

In all, Kleinveldt scored more than 1,200 runs in the Specsavers County Championship at an average of 23.25, and also claimed 140 wickets with best figures of nine for 65.

In the 50-over format, Kleinveldt hammered 519 runs at an average of 34.60, and in the 20-over game he claimed 52 wickets in 47 matches, with best figures of three for 14.

Kleinveldt, who was awarded his County cap in 2016, played his final game for the club in the county championship clash with Middlesex last week, claming match figures of seven for 89, and capturing the wicket of England’s Dawid Malan in both innings.