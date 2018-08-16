More silverware could be on the agenda for Loddington

Loddington & Mawsley may well already regard this season as a success.

But it could get a whole lot better over the next few weeks as they remain firmly in the shake-up for the Division One title.

The finger is up as Ed Hodgson celebrates trapping Daniel Hill LBW during Finedon Dolbens crucial seven-wicket success over Old Northamptonians

With the Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Cup already safely in the trophy cabinet at Harrington Road, the focus is now on league matters.

And with Division One yet again producing the most intriguing of title races, further glory may await for Josh Plowright’s team.

Morning leaders Desborough slipped to a 79-run defeat at fourth-placed Stony Stratford last weekend which allowed Overstone Park to return to the summit by just a single point after they saw off Kettering by 32 runs.

And Loddington stayed in touch as their emphatic 154-run victory at Wellingborough Town kept them within 30 points of the table-toppers.

Plowright’s team still have to play both Overstone and Desborough in the final six weeks of the season.

And while the captain insists the ‘p word’ hasn’t been mentioned yet, he knows his team stull have a chance of earning a place at the top table for next year.

“We are going well, we obviously won the T20 Cup and now it should be a good race to the end of the league season,” Plowright said.

“We haven’t set ourselves any targets, we will just keep going and see where it takes us but I think we have a good chance.

“We have to play Overstone pretty soon and we play Desborough on the penultimate weekend of the season so there are some big games to come.

“We haven’t really spoken about promotion.

“We are just trying to play good cricket and win matches and, at the moment, that’s what we are doing.”

They certainly played some good cricket at Redwell Road last weekend.

Jaymesh Patel (72no) and Andrew Flint (48no) shared an unbroken stand of 92 as they led Loddington to 218-3 from their 50 overs.

And Wellingborough had no answer as they were bowled out for just 64 with Liam Flecknor (5-40), Nick Herbet (3-14) and Ben Roberts (2-8) doing the damage.

“There is no real secret to it, we are just a group of mates trying to play some good cricket,” Plowright said as he reflected further on what has been a fine season so far.

“I think there are eight players in the first-team who have come through the youth set-up at the club which is good to see.”

Finedon Dolben are in control of their own destiny at the top of the NCL Premier Division after they crushed nearest rivals Old Northamptonians by seven wickets at Avenue Road.

Having put the visitors in, the leaders proceeded to bowl them out for just 130 with Tom Sole (3-23), Ed Hodgson (3-24) and Tom Brett (2-18) doing the bulk of the damage.

The run chase was straightforward enough as Drew Brierley and Sean Davis (41) shared a third-wicket stand of 96 before Brierley saw his side over the line on 134-3 with an unbeaten 64.

The win means Dolben are now 27 points clear at the top while also having a game in hand.

Things aren’t looking so good for Wollaston, however, as they look to be heading for the drop following a heavy 88-run defeat to Rushden.

The visitors were bowled out for 204 with Chanaka Ruwansiri (66) leading the way while Chris Perry (4-21) and Robert Bassin (3-41) impressed with the ball for Wollaston.

But their reply was disappointing as only Patrick Bright (34) got past 20 before they were skittled out for 116.

Oliver Woodhouse (4-27) took the bowling honours for Rushden while Ruwansiri completed a fine individual display with figures of 3-11.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Andrew Reynoldson struck 79 for Geddington as they were bowled out for 182 before Peterborough secured a seven-wicket success on 183-3 to stay in touch with the leaders.

Brigstock’s encouraging first season in the Premier Division continued as they sealed a narrow seven-run victory at Brixworth.

Brigstock were dismissed for 161 but then proceeded to skittle the hosts for 154.