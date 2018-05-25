Hopes are high for the present and future at Geddington

There appears to be no getting away from it, big things are expected at Geddington this season and in the future.

Promoted to the top flight in 2014, relegated a year later and then promoted again in 2016, last year was the season in which they steadied the ship and held on to their Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire Cricket League Premier Division status.

And, having done so, a clear statement of intent followed with the likes of Andrew Reynoldson and Ben Mansell joining the club for this summer.

The results have already been there for all to see.

They sit in second spot in the very early standings after a draw at Brixworth last weekend.

And, with a home clash against 2012, 2013 and 2014 champions Peterborough ahead of them on Saturday, captain Chris Murdoch is hoping the current league table is a sign of things to come.

“The game at Brixworth was disappointing from our point of view,” he said.

“It was a competitive game but we didn’t chase the target as well as we should have done.

“But overall, it has been a pretty solid start.

“We want to, at the very least, be challenging at the top end of the table.

“With the recruitment we have done, with the likes of Andy Reynoldson and Ben Mansell coming in, we are hoping they will be the long-term future for the club and form the backbone to push us forward and ensure we are challenging for a long time to come.

“But we will just look forward to the next game and it’s always tough against Peterborough.

“I am sure they will be up for it but it’s the sort of game where we have to try to make a statement to show we can be competing with the top clubs like them and Finedon Dolben.”

It isn’t, or at least shouldn’t be, just about the first-team at any club.

And that certainly appears to be the case at Geddington with a long-standing youth section still flourishing and a ground that has been continually developed for top-flight cricket.

A big crowd was on hand to see them claim a narrow five-run win over Brixworth just 24 hours on from their league encounter as they started their NCL T20 Pool Three campaign on a high note.

And Murdoch firmly believes the future is bright.

“So much of the credit has to go to our chairman (Steve Toseland) for getting the club to where it is at the moment,” he added.

“There’s just a great feel around the place.

“We had the T20 match on Sunday and we ran out of lager, which is never a bad sign!

“We just seem to have everyone pushing in the right direction and that has started from the youth section, which is going from strength-to-strength.”