Geddington’s youngsters secure the county crown

Geddington were crowned Under-15 County champions after winning both matches on finals day at Raunds.

They won the first match of the day on the penultimate ball against Overstone Park.

Overstone batted first and made 136-7 off their 20 overs, Cole McWilliam (2-20) and Archie Colwill (2-23) both taking two wickets each with the ball for Geddington.

In reply, Geddington reached their winning target in the nick of time and with five wickets in hand as Benedict Harvey (50no retired) and Joshua Knight (36) put on 66 for the third wicket before Ben York (11no) and Sam Smith (5no) guided them home.

The final proved to be more convincing as Geddington beat Brackley Town by nine wickets.

Akaash Baiju (3-5), Knight (3-9), York (2-15) and Colwill (2-15) did the damage with the ball as Brackley were dismissed for just 87.

And Geddington reached their target on 88-1 in the seventh over with Smith making a quickfire 20 before McWilliam (31no) and James Hogg (15no) finished the job.