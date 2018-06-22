Geddington celebrate cup success on finals day

Geddington won the Corby & District Youth League’s Under-15 Cup after a successful finals day at Desborough.

The day opened up with the semi-finals and Geddington secured an eight-wicket success over Bowden.

Bowden were dismissed for 66 in 13.5 overs with Ben York (5-7) starring with the ball while Cole McWilliam (2-11) and Stanley Kirk (2-11) also bowled well while Oliver Rodgers (19no) top scored.

The run chase proved to be straightforward with Akaash Baiju (33no) and Zachary Byers (16) seeing Geddington home on 70-2.

In the other semi-final, Kettering beat hosts Desborough by 32 runs.

Batting first, Kettering reached a big total of 165-3 in 20 overs with Ethan Smart (53 retired) and Harry Tanser (51 retired) leading the way.

Desborough gave it a good go but fell short on 133-6 despite the efforts of Lewis Ward (34), Ben Waterhouse (31) and Adam Cooper (22no).

In the final, Geddington 54-4 chasing 122 to win but an unbeaten stand of 71 for the fifth wicket between McWilliam (36no) and York (37no) guided them to victory with 6.2 overs to spare. Adam Mills (1-16) and Conor Barton (1-18) both took a wicket each with the ball for Kettering.

Earlier, Kettering had made 121-5 off their 20 overs with Tanser (44) top-scoring whileHarry Turner (20no) was also in the runs.

Joshua Knight (3-21) was the pick of the Geddington bowlers while there was also a wicket for Poppy Gibson (1-28).