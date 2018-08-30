Finedon move another step closer

Finedon Dolben maintained their position as Premier Division leaders as they brushed aside Geddington last weekend.

The table toppers completed a comfortable seven-wicket success to keep a gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

It looked like their job might be harder as Geddington made their way to 98-2 having been asked to bat first.

But the last eight wickets fell for only 54 runs thanks partly to Tom Brett’s 13-3-24-4.

The reply had few hitches with skipper Callum Berrill (55) and Drew Brierley (49no) adding 83 for the third wicket.

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians narrowed the gap slightly – and leapfrogged Peterborough into second place – by picking up 25 points against bottom-of-the-table Wollaston.

Skipper Rob White proved the matchwinner with ball rather than bat.

Having put 240-5 on the board, ONs then dismissed Wollaston for 188 – despite the home side reaching 137-2 and then 172-4.

White took 6-43 to deny a battling lone hand of resistance from Luke Bartier (91).

At the top of Division One, Desborough slipped up a little as Irthlingborough held on for a draw eight down.

Jason Marshall hit 81 not out and opener Simon Renshaw made 46 as the leaders scored 251-5 from their 50 overs.

But half-centuries from Martin Hills and Neil White kept the promotion chasers from a valuable victory.

It enabled second-placed Overstone Park to pull three points closer as they beat Loddington by eight wickets.

At the other end there is a big game this weekend when the bottom two – Kettering and Isham – meet.

Isham are currently 29 points behind their opponents with four games remaining of the season.

Due to some sides pulling out of the competition during the season, the Northamptonshire League has announced a change to the promotion and relegation positions.

Rushton pulled out of the Premier Division in mid-season and as a result there will be no relegation from the top flight this summer.

Promotion and relegation system

Premier Division: No relegation.

Division One: One team promoted, one team relegated.

Division Two: Two teams promoted, one team relegated.

Division Three: Two teams promoted, one team relegated.

Division Four: Two teams promoted, one team relegated.

Division Five: Two teams promoted, one team relegated.

Division Six: Two teams promoted, two teams relegated.

Division Seven: Three teams promoted, one team relegated.

Divisions Eight to 12: Four teams promoted, one team relegated.

Division 13: Four teams promoted, no relegation.