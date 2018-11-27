Early start for Northants as they are handed Middlesex opener in County Championship

Northants will begin their 2019 Specsavers County Championship Division Two campaign with a home clash with Middlesex - starting on April 5.

The County’s first-class season actually begins in March, as they entertain Durham MCCU in a warm-up game starting on March 31.

After the opener against Middlesex, David Ripley’s men travel to Glamorgan for another four-day game on April 11, before the Championship takes a breather as the Royal London One Day Cup 50-over competition takes centre stage.

The Steelbacks kick that competition off with away games at Durham on April 17 and Derbyshire on April 19, before their first home game against the Birmingham Bears on April 21.

On April 24 the County head to Lancashire, before two home games against Worcestershire (April 26) and Yorkshire (May 1).

In between the Worcester and Yorkshire games, the Steelbacks will host Pakistan in a one-day game, as the tourists prepare for the One Day World Cup.

A trip to Grace Road to take on Leicestershire follows on May 4, before the group campaign is wrapped up at home to Notts Outlaws on May 6.

If the Steelbacks qualify for the semi-finals, they will be played on May 10 and 12, with the final scheduled for Lord’s on May 25.

Once the One Day Cup is out of the way, the Championship returns with a decent block of games.

Ripley’s team face a trip to Lancashire (May 14), home dates with Sussex (May 20) and Glamorgan (June 3), before heading north to Durham (June 10).

Further matches follow against Leicestershire at home (June 24), Sussex at Hove (June 30), Lancashire at home (July 7) and Derbyshire away (July 14) before things are put on hold for the T20 Blast.

The fixtures have yet to be announced for that competition, with the Championship resuming on August 18 when the County entertain Worcestershire, and they wrap up the four-day campaign with a trip to Leicestershire (Sept 10), a home game against Durham (Sept 16) and a clash at Gloucestershire (Spet 23).

Other fixtures already confirmed for the County Ground next summer are the Steelbacks taking on Australia A in a one-day match on June 20.

There are also two England women’s internationals at Wantage Road, with Heather Knight’s team taking on West Indies in a double header, with the matches on June 18 and June 21.