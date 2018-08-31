Duckett thanks Northants, but believes he needs a ‘new challenge’ at Nottinghamshire

Ben Duckett says he ‘needed a new chapter’ and ‘a new challenge’ after announcing he has left Northants to sign for Nottinghamshire.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Trent Bridge, but could make his debut for his new club as early as next Tuesday against Yorkshire as he has joined them on loan for the rest of this season.

Duckett broke a finger in the County’s defeat to Middlesex last week, but tweeted on Tuesday that he would be ‘hopefully back fit next week’, and if he is, he could be playing for Notts.

Born in Kent, former Stowe School pupil Duckett has been at Northants since he was 11-years-old, and worked his way through the youth system and the academy, before making his senior debut in 2012 as a 17-year-old.

He has gone on to play 71 first-class matches, scoring 14 centuries in amassing more than 5,000 runs, and was also a key man in the 2016 NatWest Blast T20 title success, and the run to the final the previous year.

His form in 2016 saw him play four Test matches and three one-day internationals on the tour to Bangladesh and India, but he has failed to make a senior international appearance since.

Duckett has endured a difficult 2018 with the bat for Northants, and believes a move to Notts will give him the platform to realise his ambition of ‘becoming the best player I can be’.

“I’ve had 12 fantastic years at Northants, who I can’t thank enough for all the support they have given me, and their understanding about my move,” said Duckett, who also held talks with Yorkshire.

“I felt I needed a new chapter, a new challenge to stretch myself and get the most out of my game.

“Trent Bridge is an incredible ground and the squad has an unbelievable amount of talent.

“I want to push myself, learn as much as a I can and test myself against some of the best players in the country.

“I want to focus on becoming the best player I can be, and believe Nottinghamshire is the best place for me to do that. I can’t wait to get started.”