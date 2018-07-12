Dolben hit the summit at halfway point

Finedon Dolben sit on top of the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League’s Premier Division at the midway point of the season.

Callum Berrill’s team took over at the summit as their 55-run success at Brigstock was coupled by a shock defeat for morning leaders and defending champions Old Northamptonians.

Berrill was the lynchpin of his team’s innings as he top-scored with 88 as Dolben reached 272-7 in their 50 overs.

And, despite the fine efforts of Patrick Croker (91), the hosts fell short with Vicram Sohal (4-40) and Drew Brierley (3-49) ensuring they were dismissed for 217.

Ben Coddington struck 96 as Horton House sprung the surprise on ONs who were bowled out for 214 in reply to Horton’s total of 265-8.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Geddington enjoyed a 36-run success at Oundle.

Chris Murdoch (39no) and Charlie Gingell (38) shared an important eighth-wicket stand of 67 to get Geddington to 205 after Liam Feesen (4-54) had removed four of the visitors’ top five.

Oundle made a positive start with Daniel Robinson (62) and Peter Foster (48) putting on 90 for the first wicket.

But only one other batsman reached double figures after that as Tiaan Raubenheimer produced a superb spell of 10-2-37-5 to help dismiss Oundle for 169.

Peterborough stayed in touch with the top two after a comfortable 92-run success at Wollaston.

David Clarke (117) and Asim Butt (59) led Peterborough to 293-8, despite the efforts of Chris Perry (4-56) before Wollaston were bowled out for 201 with the runs and wickets being shared around.

There was a cracking encounter in Division One as nearly 800 runs were scored in the clash between Loddington & Mawsley and Stony Stratford.

Batting first, Loddington put a huge 346-8 on the board with James Esler (87), Nick Herbert (50) and Jaymesh Patel (43) making significant contributions.

But Stony produced one of the best run chases of the season so far as they got over the line with five balls remaining on 347-6 thanks to the fine efforts of Rowan Carstensen (94), Steve Plant (71) and Tom Moore (55no).

Overstone Park remain top of the second tier after a five-wicket win at Irthlingborough while Desborough are 16 points behind them after they enjoyed a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Weekley & Warkton.

Kettering, East Haddon and Kislingbury all made it through to finals day in the Hevey NCL T20 Cup.

Steve Wilson (48no) led Kettering (133-5) to a five-wicket success over Wellingborough Town in their quarter-final clash.

Kislingbury and East Haddon joined them in the last four thanks to wins at Rothwell and Burton Latimer respectively.

There is still one more quarter-final, between Desborough and Loddington & Mawsley, to be completed with finals days due to take place on July 22.