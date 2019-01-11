Big boost for Northants as they sign Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for 2019 Vitality Blast

Northants Steelbacks have landed the signing of Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the whole of this summer’s Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

The 24-year-old has already represented his country in Test, ODI and T20 cricket, and is currently with the Pakistan squad in South Africa.

“I am delighted to be joining Northants,” said Ashraf,

“I have heard good things about the club particularly as a white-ball side.

“I can’t wait to play in the Vitality Blast and I am looking forward to helping the team achieve their aim of winning the tournament.”

Delighted Steelbacks head coach David Ripley added: “Faheem is an exciting, proven white ball cricketer with the variety and subtle bowling skills required in the fast changing Twenty 20 game.

“Coupled with his ability to also find the boundary with the bat, he is someone we look forward to enhancing our Vitality Blast campaign this summer.”

Over the past few years Ashraf has carved out an reputation as an outstanding right-arm seam bowler and a left-handed ‘power hitter’ capable of turning a match in the shortest format.

He will come into the Steelbacks squad ahead of the opening Blast fixture at Durham Jets on July 19, subject to clearance from the PCB.

Ashraf made his mark in England in 2017 when he hammered an unbeaten 64 off just 30 balls - including four sixes and four fours - in a Champions Trophy warm-up match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

In his 53-match T20 career to date he can boast a batting strike-rate of 129.16 and has claimed 49 wickets.