County confident they can hunt down Derbyshire on final day

Nathan Buck says Northants can beat Derbyshire on day four - if they play to their full potential.

The County are currently embroiled in an enthralling run chase, needing 140 more to defeat their hosts on the final day.

Luke Procter's 68 helped Northants to tick along nicely in their reply and they now sit on 174 for three, with Alex Wakely (48no) and Richard Levi (22no) to resume on Wednesday morning.

David Ripley's men eventually bowled Derbyshire out for 342 on day three, with Seekkuge Prasanna finishing with figures of four for 104.

Wayne Madsen led the way for Derbyshire with a hugely impressive 116.

And Northants bowler Buck, who claimed one for 59 in the second innings, said: "It was a tough day.

"I thought Wayne Madsen especially played really, really well but when we got the breakthrough we got wickets at crucial times to leave us a target which is chaseable.

"I think it was crucial we finished three-down and it's set up quite nicely tomorrow.

"The wicket is doing a bit for spin but if we play to our strengths and bat well, we should be alright."

While Northants are in confident mood, Derbyshire also harbour high hopes of completing the job on the final day.

And Madsen knows what his team must do if they are to give themselves a chance of victory.

"Every hundred is important but in the context of where it has got us in the game and on a deteriorating wicket makes it pretty special," Madsen said.

"If you apply yourselves and take away the balls which are doing things you've got a chance.

"The important thing for us is to be consistent in our areas tomorrow.

"There's still enough there in the wicket that if we hit consistent areas it can happen for us."