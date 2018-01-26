Collins set to make comeback as Saints name strong squad for trip to Sale

Tom Collins is set to make his return from injury when Saints travel to Sale Sharks in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Collins has not featured since suffering a foot injury in the Wanderers' win against Sale at Franklin's Gardens back in November.

But the 23-year-old is named among the replacements for the game at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Saints have selected a strong starting 15 for the game, with George North among the stars in the back line.

North starts a game for the first time since the Champions Cup defeat to Saracens in October.

Stephen Myler is also back in the starting line-up, while Ahsee Tuala returns after being rested for the game at Saracens last Saturday.

In the pack, Francois van Wyk replaces Campese Ma'afu, Api Ratuniyarawa is back after taking a rest and Lewis Ludlam and Ben Nutley get rare starts.

Saints continue to give a breather to the likes of Mike Haywood and Teimana Harrison, with Jamie Gibson also getting the weekend off.

Alex Waller, Jamie Elliott, Piers Francis, Luther Burrell, Mitch Eadie and James Craig are all unavailable for selection.

Sale Sharks have also picked a strong team for this Saturday's game, with Faf de Klerk and Will Addison part of their starting 15.

Saints currently sit top of Anglo-Welsh Cup Pool 3, while Sale are third in Pool 2, despite having earned two more points than Saints so far.

Sale Sharks: Haley; Charnley, Addison (c),L James, Odogwu; Wilkinson, de Klerk; Flynn, Jones, John; Evans, Beaumont; Ioane, Neild, Moore.

Replacements: Langdon, Pope, Tarus, Postlethwaite, Seymour, Nott, Cliff, Redpath.

Saints: Tuala; Pisi, Tuitavake, Stephenson, North; Myler, Reinach; Van Wyk, Marshall, Brookes; Ratuniyarawa, Day (c); Ribbans, Ludlam, Nutley.

Replacements: Clare, Ma'afu, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Wood, Mitchell, Grayson, Collins.