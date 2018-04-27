Burrell and Waller back in Saints' starting 15 for Wasps clash

Luther Burrell and Alex Waller will start for Saints when they travel to the Ricoh Arena for an Aviva Premiership clash with Wasps on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Both players came off the bench during the superb April 14 win against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

And they are rewarded with starts against play-off chasing Wasps.

Burrell, who has not been in the starting 15 since suffering a shoulder injury against Sale Sharks on March 3, fills the void left by Rob Horne's retirement.

Waller makes his first start since breaking his arm in the defeat to Newcastle Falcons in early December as he replaces Ealing-bound Campese Ma'afu.

Heinrich Brüssow is fit again after a hamstring injury sustained in the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final at Bath last month and the South African flanker is named among the replacements.

Ben Foden captains Saints from the wing, but they remain without the likes of Courtney Lawes (knee), Dylan Hartley (concussion) and Tom Wood (groin) this weekend.

Wasps name an unchanged backline from their recent win against Worcester.

They do make a couple of changes up front with Simon McIntyre and Tommy Taylor replacing Matt Mullan and Tom Cruse respectively.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Daly; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Taylor, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (c), Rowlands; Willis, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Cruse, Mullan, Moore, Myall, Haskell, Simpson, Lovobalavu, Bassett.

Saints: Tuala; Foden (c), Burrell, Francis, North; Myler, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Hill; Craig, Ratuniyarawa; Gibson, Harrison, Eadie.

Replacements: Clare, Ma'afu, Painter, Moon, Brüssow, Mitchell, Grayson, Collins.