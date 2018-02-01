Brüssow set for Saints bow in Harlequins clash

Heinrich Brüssow is set to make his first Saints appearance on Friday night after being named on the bench for the Anglo-Welsh Cup clash with Harlequins (kick-off 7.45pm).

The South African flanker recently arrived in Northampton following the conclusion of his commitments with Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

And having fully recovered from a groin problem that ruled him out since the end of September, he is now available for this week's fixture at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints have named a strong matchday squad for the game, knowing a will win see them secure a semi-final spot.

George North starts, having been released by Wales, who want their wing to get game time ahead of the Six Nations clash with England on February 10.

Piers Francis returns from concussion, having been ruled out since the defeat to Harlequins at Twickenham on December 30.

And up front, Mike Haywood and Teimana Harrison are back after being rested for the previous two weekends.

Stephen Myler has shrugged off the hamstring injury that forced him off at half-time in the 24-20 win at Sale last weekend, with the fly-half named among the replacements.

Harlequins, who have won all three of their Anglo-Welsh Cup matches with a bonus point, hand a start to James Horwill, who returns from injury.

Saints: Tuala; Pisi, Tuitavake, Stephenson, North; Francis, Reinach; van Wyk, Haywood, Brookes; Ratuniyarawa, Day (c); Ribbans, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Ma'afu, Ford-Robinson, Eadie, Brüssow, Groom, Myler,Foden.

Harlequins: Morris; R Chisholm, Marchant, Cheeseman, Alofa Alofa; Lang, Lewis; Lambert, Gray, McNultey; South, Horwill; White, Wallace, J Chisholm (c).

Replacements: Piper, Holenstein, Ibuanokpe, Twomey, Luamanu, Kitto, Prior, Murley.