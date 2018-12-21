Boyd salutes scrum-half Reinach after Saints see off Warriors

Chris Boyd hailed the display of Cobus Reinach after the South African scrum-half starred for Saints at Sixways.

Reinach scored a superb intercept try during the second half to help his side secure a 32-6 Gallagher Premiership victory against Worcester Warriors.



Saints had gone into a 12-6 lead before Worcester finally started to apply some pressure.



But Reinach pouched the ball well inside his own half and raced upfield to claim a memorable score.



Moments earlier, he had made a brilliant try-saving tackle on Bryce Heem.



And Saints boss Boyd said: "It was certainly a 14-point try from Cobus because if they had scored there, that last 20 minutes was going to be quite different.



"I thought Cobus's covering tackle in the same corner on Bryce Heem was equally as critical.



"Cobus had a pretty top performance for us and he's put in some really good displays for us over the last few weeks."



Dan Biggar booted 20 points in a hugely accomplished performance at fly-half.



It provided a vital win for Saints, who moved from 10th to sixth in the Premiership standings, providing their supporters with the perfect Christmas present.



"It's going to make the next week and the festivities with the family a lot more comfortable," Boyd said.



"It was far from perfect but we rolled up our sleeves and did what we needed to do to get what was, in the end, a comfortable enough victory."