Boyd: Saints 'a long way from complete' after win against Harlequins

Chris Boyd says Saints are 'a long way from complete' after claiming their first win of the new Gallagher Premiership season on Friday night.

A try from Dylan Hartley, allied with 17 points from the boot of Dan Biggar and three from Harry Mallinder earned a nail-biting 25-18 success against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens.

Quins had threatened to snatch a draw with a last-gasp revival, but Saints stood tall in defence to secure the victory and delight their home fans.

But Boyd knows there is still plenty of work to be done, with a game against champions Saracens next up at the Gardens next Saturday.

"It's relief tonight really because we're still working out how to play together," Boyd said.

"I thought we deserved the victory more than they did at the end.

"If they'd scored at the end and got a draw, they probably would have taken that and it would have been a bit hollow for us.

"We've got to get better at taking the chances we create.

"We've got to get better all across the board.

"There's a new game plan and a new emphasis and they're still getting to grips with what we're asking of them.

"We're a long way from complete, that's for sure."