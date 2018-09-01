Boyd rues costly errors as Saints are beaten by Gloucester

Chris Boyd was left to rue the concession of 16 penalties and 'too many basic errors' as Saints suffered a Gallagher Premiership opening-day defeat at Gloucester.

The black, green and gold lost 27-16 at Kingsholm, despite Gloucester being hit by two yellow cards.

Saints bossed possession during the second half, but the Cherry and Whites stood tall with a solitarty Courtney Lawes score all Boyd's men had to show for their efforts after the interval.

They were undone by a string of penalties, many of which were avoidable, and some individual struggles as Gloucester celebrated victory.

And when asked how he felt after the game, Boyd said: "Grumpy.

"At the end of the day, we scored two tries each but we had enough opportunities to win that game.

"We conceded too many penalties in the game.

"We came here with an expectation to win but we didn't get it so we're disappointed.

"I don't think I've ever been in a game where a team has been penalised that many times.

"It's probably something I'll have to get a little bit used to but on top of that there we basic skill errors.

"I can't fault the guys with their intent and the fact that they tried, but we just weren't accurate enough and disciplined enough so that's got to change."

Dan Biggar kicked two penalties for Saints but he also missed a couple of conversions and fluffed three restarts that cost his side possession.

And when asked about the performance of the Wales star, who arrived from Ospreys during the summer, Boyd said: "Dan was a mixed bag like a number of our guys.

"He sets incredibly high standards and he's got his head down in the changing room.

"There were three skill errors from the kick-off and he won't be happy with that at all."