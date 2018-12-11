Boyd provides injury update ahead of Saints' trip to Timisoara

Chris Boyd says Heinrich Brüssow could get some game time against Timisoara Saracens on Saturday.

The South African flanker has only been able to make three appearances for Saints this season due to concussion.

He started the opening three matches of the season but has not played since the defeat to Saracens on September 15.

However, the 32-year-old is desperate to get back in action and could feature if he is given the all clear ahead of this weekend's Challenge Cup game in Romania.

"He's in London as we speak and there's a chance Heinrich might have a little cameo at the weekend to blow the cobwebs out," said Saints boss Boyd at Tuesday's media session.

"He's been very irritated about his contribution to Northampton, and his lack of it.

"He's hoping he'll get a clearance today and get a bit of game time at the weekend."

But one player who definitely won't feature is George Furbank.

The full-back was forced off after just five minutes last Saturday, having been knocked unconscious in the 48-14 victory against the Dragons at Franklin's Gardens.

"He had a little sleep on the grass out there and he certainly won't be playing this weekend - he'll have this week out," Boyd said.

"The one nice thing is when you're flicking from the Premiership to Europe to the PRC, you can actually mix and match, rotate and develop a little bit.

"If it was just a solid block of Premiership games, you'd be more reluctant to do so."

Saints are boosted by the return of wing Tom Collins, who has fully recovered after having surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson is also on the comeback trail, having returned to training,

When asked about his selection plans for Saturday's game, Boyd said: "The approach has been clouded a little bit by the fact we've got a Monday night game here for the Wanderers (against Worcester).

"We wouldn't want to disrespect what we're going to (Timisoara Saracens) but we've got a mixture of young guys and some older guys around them.

"The guys that are on the edge of the roster, we want to give them another opportunity to put their hand up and say 'don't forget about me'.

"We'll have a balance of old guys, grumpy guys and young guys."

Saints' full focus remains on the return to Premiership action at Worcester Warriors on December 21.

Boyd said: "We've got a whole eye on the following Friday, but Timisoara have got a massive forward pack. They rolled Clermont over three or four times last weekend.

"So we're expecting them to be very physical, a lot of drives a lot of confrontation but if we can hang on to the ball and get a bit of width and speed, they might struggle to live with the pace of the game."