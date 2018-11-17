Boyd hails Saints' 'best performance of the season' after win against Wasps

Chris Boyd saluted Saints' 'best performance of the season' after they smashed Wasps 36-17 at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Kellaway, Fraser Dingwall, Piers Francis, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Ollie Sleightholme all scored in a comprehensive Gallagher Premiership success.

Fraser Dingwall scored his first Saints try in fine fashion

It was Saints' third win of the league campaign and Wasps were simply no match for the intensity, appetite and skill of the home side.

And Boyd said: "We've been on the wrong end of the score a couple of times when we haven't had the luck, but this was our best performance of the season.

"Wasps had a very good back line but we did very well in the tackle area and slowed their ball down to give us more time to get organised.

"Our defensive organisation was good and we got in a good shape.

"Our one-on-one tackling was pretty good.

"This team is prepared to work for each other and they're brave.

"We've just got to be mentally brave sometimes to back ourselves and when we get some true belief and confidence in this side we'll be in a better place to put in some big performances."

Saints handed Premiership debuts to six players, with Alex Moon, Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank starting and Will Davis, Karl Garside and Ollie Sleightholme coming off the bench.

"They were all good," Boyd said.

"Moon was really good, James Fish had a really good game and Lewis Ludlam was outstanding.

"Dingwall, Furbank, (James) Grayson, (Alex) Mitchell, Sleightholme - they're all young fellas."

Sleightholme scored just seconds after coming on, picking up a Luther Burrell pass and turning on the turbos before sliding in to score in the corner.

And Boyd added: "First touch of the ball in the Premiership and you scorch down the outside 60 metres and score in the corner. I was chuffed for him.

"It was a wonderful first touch and he's lightning quick.

"He's not a huge fella but I was equally pleased for him at the end when he got that jackal and turnover.

"He's a great kid and hopefully he can play a lot of football for the Saints. That's certainly my intention."