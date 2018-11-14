Boyd hails quality of versatile Saints back Kellaway

Saints boss Chris Boyd has hailed the quality of summer signing Andrew Kellaway.
And Boyd believes the Australian is benefiting from a change of environment as Kellaway continues to settle in at Franklin's Gardens.
The 23-year-old switched to Northampton from Super Rugby side the Waratahs during the close-season.
And Kellaway has already made a big impression, scoring two tries in eight appearances so far.
He has shown his versatility with stints at centre, wing and full-back.
And Boyd said: "Andrew's a quality player. He just needed to find some game time and a home.
"He was at the Waratahs and got injured early on. He couldn't find his way back and he had some pretty good competition in that spot.
"He felt he needed a change, to get out of Sydney, freshen up and he's a quality player."