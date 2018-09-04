Boyd gives Saints injury update ahead of Harlequins clash

Chris Boyd has confirmed that James Haskell will be in contention to face Harlequins on Friday night.

Haskell was forced to withdraw from the squad for last Saturday's 27-16 defeat at Gloucester, having initially been named in the starting line-up.

Lewis Ludlam came in at six with Jamie Gibson taking his place on the bench.

But Haskell is fit enough to feature in the first home game of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign this week.

Boyd said: "He had a back spasm and wasn't quite right on the day.

"He didn't want to get off on the wrong foot but he's trained this week and he'll come back into consideration for selection for this week for sure."

Another summer signing, lock Dom Barrow, was due to feature for the Wanderers against Leicester Tigers at Loughborough University on Monday night.

But Barrow, who sustained concussion during the opening pre-season game, against Ospreys, was unable to play after suffering a hamstring problem.

"Dom had a hamstring scan on Monday and he hasn't got a tear which is good news, but he's probably not available for selection this week, but he should be for the Saracens game the week after," Boyd said.

Andrew Kellaway, who joined Saints from the Waratahs this summer, was also set to play against Tigers.

But it was decided that the Australian wing should miss out due to the nature of the surface at Loughborough.

"Andrew's had a foot injury and if we had of been playing on grass on Monday night, he would have played," Boyd said.

"But playing on the synthetic surface, they are a little bit tough on your feet, ankles and knees so we were a bit cautious with him and left him out of the game.

"He is available for selection now - he just hasn't played any football for a long time.

"He'll probably come back through the A League game next week against Sale."

Flanker Tom Wood and hooker Reece Marshall were unable to play during pre-season and are on the comeback trail.

"Tom's chomping at the bit," Boyd said.

"He's probably two or three weeks away.

"Tom Wood and Reece Marshall will come through the A League process in the next three or four weeks I'd imagine."